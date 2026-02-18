Menu
India AI Impact Summit enters Guinness records for highest responsible AI use pledges

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pravin Patel announced that a total of 2,50,946 pledges were received during the summit against a target of 5,000.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 07:52 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsArtificial Intelligence

