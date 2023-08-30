DH Evening Brief: Report claims Modi govt snooping on citizens; Pragyan navcam captures Vikram on the Moon

Modi govt snooping on Indians using tools from Israeli firms: Report
India intercepts personal data through a 'backdoor' which allows the Narendra Modi government to spy on the nation's 1.4 billion citizens, Financial Times reported. Read more
First click: Pragyan navcam captures Vikram on the Moon
Seven days after Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the image of the lander, Vikram. Read more
AAP spox pitches Kejriwal as I.N.D.I.A bloc's PM face; Atishi says he isn't in race
Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition I,N.D.I.A bloc, saying that as Delhi chief minister he has given a model that the whole country can benefit from. Read more
'Guarantees were not strategy of a think tank': Rahul Gandhi at launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the platform of the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of Karnataka government in Mysuru, to send a message to the electorate and also to the opposition parties, that if the Congress has delivered its promises in Karnataka, it would do the same in the entire nation. Read more
The popular PM: Some 80% Indians have a favourable view of Modi
About eight in ten Indians have a favorable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and most of them see the South Asian country’s global influence strengthening in recent years, according to a report by the Pew Research Center. Read more
Beijing’s cartographic transgressions work against India-China peace
In a predictable act, on August 28, China released official maps which include the whole of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its territory. Read more
Putin and Erdogan will soon meet in Russia, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will "soon" meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Read more