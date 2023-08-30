Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Report claims Modi govt snooping on citizens; Pragyan navcam captures Vikram on the Moon

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 12:58 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Modi govt snooping on Indians using tools from Israeli firms: Report

India intercepts personal data through a 'backdoor' which allows the Narendra Modi government to spy on the nation's 1.4 billion citizens, Financial Times reported. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> In this image released by ISRO on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, Vikram Lander is seen on the surface of the Moon as captured by the Navigation Camera (NavCam) onboard Pragyan Rover. </p></div>

In this image released by ISRO on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, Vikram Lander is seen on the surface of the Moon as captured by the Navigation Camera (NavCam) onboard Pragyan Rover.

Credit: PTI Photo

First click: Pragyan navcam captures Vikram on the Moon

Seven days after Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the image of the lander, Vikram. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. </p></div>

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI Photo

AAP spox pitches Kejriwal as I.N.D.I.A bloc's PM face; Atishi says he isn't in race

Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition I,N.D.I.A bloc, saying that as Delhi chief minister he has given a model that the whole country can benefit from. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, in Mysuru, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.</p></div>

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, in Mysuru, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Credit: X/@RahulGandhi

'Guarantees were not strategy of a think tank': Rahul Gandhi at launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the platform of the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of Karnataka government in Mysuru, to send a message to the electorate and also to the opposition parties, that if the Congress has delivered its promises in Karnataka, it would do the same in the entire nation. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The popular PM: Some 80% Indians have a favourable view of Modi

About eight in ten Indians have a favorable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and most of them see the South Asian country’s global influence strengthening in recent years, according to a report by the Pew Research Center. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left).</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left).

Credit: PTI File Photo

Beijing’s cartographic transgressions work against India-China peace

In a predictable act, on August 28, China released official maps which include the whole of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its territory. Read more

Credit: Instagram/@kans26

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Meet the multi-talented siblings in showbiz

See pics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File Photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia on September 17, 2018. </p></div>

File Photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia on September 17, 2018.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Putin and Erdogan will soon meet in Russia, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will "soon" meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Read more

(Published 30 August 2023, 12:58 IST)
