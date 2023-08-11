News Live: BJP leader shot dead outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
Track latest news updates from India and around the world only with DH.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 02:51 IST
BJP leader shot dead outside his residence in UP's Moradabad
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire climbs to 53
Russia launches Luna-25 mission to Moon, its first lunar lander in 47 years
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Hokkaido in Japan, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said: Reuters
(Published 11 August 2023, 02:51 IST)