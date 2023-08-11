Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: BJP leader shot dead outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Track latest news updates from India and around the world only with DH.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 02:51 IST

Follow Us

02:5111 Aug 2023

BJP leader shot dead outside his residence in UP's Moradabad

01:5511 Aug 2023

Death toll in Hawaii wildfire climbs to 53

01:5511 Aug 2023

Russia launches Luna-25 mission to Moon, its first lunar lander in 47 years 

01:5511 Aug 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Hokkaido in Japan, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said: Reuters

(Published 11 August 2023, 02:51 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsRussia-Ukraine crisisRussiaHawaii

Follow us on

Follow