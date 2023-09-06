DH Evening Brief: Sonia lists 9 issues for discussion during special Parliament session; UK PM hails Modi's leadership ahead of G20 meet

'Special session convened without consultation, but want to participate because...' Sonia writes to Modi
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing out that no agenda has been given for the Special Session of Parliament and listed nine issues, including Manipur, caste census, price rise and allegations against Adani Group, for discussion during the five-day period. Read more
India is 'right country' at 'right time' to hold G20 presidency, says UK PM Rishi Sunak
India's diversity and its extraordinary successes means it is the 'right country' at the 'right time' to hold the G20 presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as he hailed Narendra Modi’s leadership over the last year, noting that India’s presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges. Read more
Special Parliament Session likely to be moved to new building on September 19
The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on September 18 and will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as reported by ANI citing sources familiar with the matter. Read more
Rupee hits all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strong American currency. Read more
EC ready to work as per legal provisions, says CEC on ‘One Nation, One Election’
The Election Commission of India is ready to act as per constitutional provisions and the Representative of the People (RP) Act, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday in the context of ‘One Nation, One Election’. Read more
Opposition bloc calling itself BHARAT might stop govt's fatuous game of changing names: Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the 'Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)' and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the 'fatuous game of changing names'. Read more
Elderly man held for repeatedly raping class 5 student in Bengal; used to give Rs 10 after every episode
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl for around a month in West Bengal's Darjeeling district near the India-Nepal border, police said. Read more
Supreme Court notice to UP govt on Muzaffarnagar student slapping case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on an FIR lodged in a case related to the slapping of a Muslim student at a private school in Muzaffarnagar. Read more
DMK’s subaltern politics at odds with monolith Hindu Rashtra
India, or Bharat as it may be soon called, is a complex country that has birthed several political parties that emerged from movements against upper caste hegemony. Read more
Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards
More than 10.5 lakh Indians are in the queue for an employment-based Green Card and 4 lakh of them may die before they receive the much-sought-after legal document of permanent residency in the US, according to a new study. Read more