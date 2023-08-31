Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year in June quarter; Centre tells SC it's ready for J&K polls any time now

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 13:13 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image</p></div>

Representative image

Credit: iStock Photo

India logs 7.8% GDP growth for April-June FY24 quarter; fastest growth in four quarters

India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Data (NSO) released on Thursday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court of India.&nbsp;</p></div>

Supreme Court of India. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Full statehood to J&K will take some time, ready for polls any time: Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will take some time, even though it is ready to hold elections anytime now over there. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament special session from Sept 18-22

The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An illustration of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover roaming on the lunar surface.</p></div>

An illustration of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover roaming on the lunar surface.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pragyan rover re-confirms sulphur presence, to inspire search for origins

In-situ scientific experiments carried out on the lunar surface by the Chandrayaan-3 rover have led to another confirmation of the presence of Sulphur in the landing region near the moon’s south pole. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Opposition leaders at a press conference in Bengaluru on July 18, where the Opposition parties named their new alliance I.N.D.I.A. </p></div>

Opposition leaders at a press conference in Bengaluru on July 18, where the Opposition parties named their new alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Credit: PTI Photo

I.N.D.I.A bloc Mumbai meet: What's on the agenda

The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AAP chief Amit Palekar.</p></div>

AAP chief Amit Palekar.

Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar arrested for 'misrepresentation of facts' in road accident case

The Goa Crime Branch on Thursday arrested state Aam Aadmi Party president Amit Palekar for allegedly misrepresenting facts in connection with an accident wherein a Mercedes car mowed down three people near Panaji earlier this month. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Elon Musk </p></div>

Elon Musk

Credit: Reuters Photo

Video and audio calls coming to X, Elon Musk announces

ocial media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an "everything app" to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America), a Hindu advocacy group in the US also welcomed the move.</p></div>

CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America), a Hindu advocacy group in the US also welcomed the move.

Credit: X/@CoHNAOfficial

US state of Georgia officially declares October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

The US state of Georgia has officially declared October as the 'Hindu Heritage Month' to acknowledge the contributions of the Hindu-American community in the state. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A screengrab from the video shared by ISRO scientist Aashish Lamba.</p></div>

A screengrab from the video shared by ISRO scientist Aashish Lamba.

Credit: X/@lambashish

Video: ISRO scientist attacked by scooter rider in Bengaluru road rage

A scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly attacked by an individual while driving to his workplace in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Watch video

(Published 31 August 2023, 13:13 IST)
India NewsWorld newsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtGDP

