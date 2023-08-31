DH Evening Brief: India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year in June quarter; Centre tells SC it's ready for J&K polls any time now

India logs 7.8% GDP growth for April-June FY24 quarter; fastest growth in four quarters
India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Data (NSO) released on Thursday.
Full statehood to J&K will take some time, ready for polls any time: Centre to SC
The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will take some time, even though it is ready to hold elections anytime now over there.
Parliament special session from Sept 18-22
The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.
Pragyan rover re-confirms sulphur presence, to inspire search for origins
In-situ scientific experiments carried out on the lunar surface by the Chandrayaan-3 rover have led to another confirmation of the presence of Sulphur in the landing region near the moon's south pole.
I.N.D.I.A bloc Mumbai meet: What's on the agenda
The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.
Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar arrested for 'misrepresentation of facts' in road accident case
The Goa Crime Branch on Thursday arrested state Aam Aadmi Party president Amit Palekar for allegedly misrepresenting facts in connection with an accident wherein a Mercedes car mowed down three people near Panaji earlier this month.
Video and audio calls coming to X, Elon Musk announces
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an "everything app" to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads.
US state of Georgia officially declares October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'
The US state of Georgia has officially declared October as the 'Hindu Heritage Month' to acknowledge the contributions of the Hindu-American community in the state.
Video: ISRO scientist attacked by scooter rider in Bengaluru road rage
A scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly attacked by an individual while driving to his workplace in Bengaluru, Karnataka.