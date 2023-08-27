Home
DH Evening Brief: Pro-Khalistan messages on Delhi Metro property ahead of G20 Summit; Inmates at Manipur relief camps cry to return home

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 13:40 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p> A worker paints a wall on which pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Shivaji Park metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. </p></div>

A worker paints a wall on which pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Shivaji Park metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A displaced Meitei woman takes shelter at a relief camp in Moirang town in Bishnupur district in Manipur, India, July 23, 2023. </p></div>

A displaced Meitei woman takes shelter at a relief camp in Moirang town in Bishnupur district in Manipur, India, July 23, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

'We don't trust govt': Inmates at Manipur relief camps cry to return home

Restless victims of Manipur's three-month-long ethnic strife housed in cramped makeshift relief camps are demanding the state government to solve the imbroglio so that they can go back home. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A damaged firecraker factory where a blast occured at Duttapukur, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. </p></div>

A damaged firecraker factory where a blast occured at Duttapukur, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

PTICredit: PTI Photo

Four killed in blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur

Four people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>FILE PHOTO: A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. </p></div>

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last Wednesday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Opposition leaders at a press conference in Bengaluru on July 18, where the opposition parties named their new alliance I.N.D.I.A. </p></div>

Opposition leaders at a press conference in Bengaluru on July 18, where the opposition parties named their new alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bypolls to seven seats in six states test of cohesion for I.N.D.I.A

Bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in six states on September 5 will be a test for cohesion of the I.N.D.I.A partners, as some members continue to take on each other. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of basmati rice.</p></div>

Representative image of basmati rice.

Credit: iStock Photo

Centre decides to restrict basmati rice exports below $1,200 per tonne

The government has decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image of a chapati.</p></div>

Representative Image of a chapati.

Credit: iStock Image

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis

A UK Opposition Labour Party member of Parliament and shadow minister for women and equalities has called for a statutory inquiry into medical research dating back to the 1960s that led to Indian-origin women being given chapatis containing radioactive isotopes to combat iron deficiency. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image.</p></div>

Representative Image.

Credit: iStock Photo

J&K teacher beats student for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on blackboard, arrested

Just a day after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was seen making her students beat a fellow Muslim kid, two teachers in the Kathua district of Jammu were booked for allegedly administering corporal punishment to a student for writing “Jai Shri Ram” on the blackboard. Read more

(Published 27 August 2023, 13:40 IST)
