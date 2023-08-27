DH Evening Brief: Pro-Khalistan messages on Delhi Metro property ahead of G20 Summit; Inmates at Manipur relief camps cry to return home

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property
Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.
'We don't trust govt': Inmates at Manipur relief camps cry to return home
Restless victims of Manipur's three-month-long ethnic strife housed in cramped makeshift relief camps are demanding the state government to solve the imbroglio so that they can go back home.
Four killed in blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur
Four people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said.
Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last Wednesday.
Bypolls to seven seats in six states test of cohesion for I.N.D.I.A
Bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in six states on September 5 will be a test for cohesion of the I.N.D.I.A partners, as some members continue to take on each other.
Centre decides to restrict basmati rice exports below $1,200 per tonne
The government has decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.
UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis
A UK Opposition Labour Party member of Parliament and shadow minister for women and equalities has called for a statutory inquiry into medical research dating back to the 1960s that led to Indian-origin women being given chapatis containing radioactive isotopes to combat iron deficiency.
J&K teacher beats student for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on blackboard, arrested
Just a day after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was seen making her students beat a fellow Muslim kid, two teachers in the Kathua district of Jammu were booked for allegedly administering corporal punishment to a student for writing "Jai Shri Ram" on the blackboard.