Home

DH Evening Brief: Cong breaks silence on Sanatan Dharma row; BJP says Parliament special session's agenda to be decided after G20 Summit

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 12:48 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Pawan Khera. </p></div>

Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Don't 'believe' in Udhayanidhi's remarks: Congress breaks silence on Sanatan Dharma row

The Congress on Thursday said it did not agree with the remarks of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in "Sarvadharma Sambhav" (equal respect to all religions). Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.</p></div>

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Special session's agenda to be decided after G20 Summit: Pralhad Joshi

Keeping the suspense over the agenda of the special session of the Parliament called from September 18 to 22 alive even amid objection from the Opposition for not consulting them, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday stated that the agenda of the session would be brought to the notice of the Opposition leaders in the business advisory committee meeting and all-party floor leaders' meeting to be held one or two days prior to the session. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Reserve Bank of India.</p></div>

The Reserve Bank of India.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

RBI resisted govt push for Rs 2-3 lakh crore transfer in 2018 ahead of elections: Ex-deputy governor

The Reserve Bank (RBI) resisted a "raid" planned by some in the government to extract Rs 2-3 lakh crore from its balance sheet in 2018 to meet populist spending in run-up to general elections, Viral Acharya, who was deputy governor at RBI at that time, has written.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi.</p></div>

PM Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

PM Modi presents 12-point proposal for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation in areas like digital transformation, trade and economic engagement while addressing contemporary challenges like terrorism and deepening the strategic partnership. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. </p></div>

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Credit: PTI File Photo

My son spoke about 'inhuman principles' in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him: M K Stalin

Amid a raging row across the country over cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the "inhuman principles" preached in it. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: Pixabay Image

Rs 14,000 crore: How much it could cost to rename India to Bharat

With speculation rife about India being renamed to Bharat, one might wonder what financial ramifications such an exercise would have. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon. </p></div>

Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon.

Credit: PTI Photo

Aditya-L1 takes a selfie and images of Earth & Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first images from Aditya-L1 as the spacecraft continued on the initial leg of its four-month and 1.5-million-km journey to study the Sun. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p></div>

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Xi Jinping skipping G20 Summit says a lot about how China sees India

How should India interpret Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to not attend the G20 leader’s summit in New Delhi? Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie Jawan at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. </p></div>

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie Jawan at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ gets off to rumbustious start with drumbeats and dances

With crackers and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan got off to an exuberant start on Thursday morning with audiences streaming into theatres across the country – all the way from Srinagar to Chennai. Read more

(Published 07 September 2023, 12:48 IST)
