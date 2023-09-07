DH Evening Brief: Cong breaks silence on Sanatan Dharma row; BJP says Parliament special session's agenda to be decided after G20 Summit

Don't 'believe' in Udhayanidhi's remarks: Congress breaks silence on Sanatan Dharma row
The Congress on Thursday said it did not agree with the remarks of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in "Sarvadharma Sambhav" (equal respect to all religions).
Special session's agenda to be decided after G20 Summit: Pralhad Joshi
Keeping the suspense over the agenda of the special session of the Parliament called from September 18 to 22 alive even amid objection from the Opposition for not consulting them, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday stated that the agenda of the session would be brought to the notice of the Opposition leaders in the business advisory committee meeting and all-party floor leaders' meeting to be held one or two days prior to the session.
RBI resisted govt push for Rs 2-3 lakh crore transfer in 2018 ahead of elections: Ex-deputy governor
The Reserve Bank (RBI) resisted a "raid" planned by some in the government to extract Rs 2-3 lakh crore from its balance sheet in 2018 to meet populist spending in run-up to general elections, Viral Acharya, who was deputy governor at RBI at that time, has written.
PM Modi presents 12-point proposal for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation in areas like digital transformation, trade and economic engagement while addressing contemporary challenges like terrorism and deepening the strategic partnership.
My son spoke about 'inhuman principles' in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him: M K Stalin
Amid a raging row across the country over cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the "inhuman principles" preached in it.
Rs 14,000 crore: How much it could cost to rename India to Bharat
With speculation rife about India being renamed to Bharat, one might wonder what financial ramifications such an exercise would have.
Aditya-L1 takes a selfie and images of Earth & Moon
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first images from Aditya-L1 as the spacecraft continued on the initial leg of its four-month and 1.5-million-km journey to study the Sun.
Xi Jinping skipping G20 Summit says a lot about how China sees India
How should India interpret Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to not attend the G20 leader's summit in New Delhi?
SRK’s ‘Jawan’ gets off to rumbustious start with drumbeats and dances
With crackers and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan got off to an exuberant start on Thursday morning with audiences streaming into theatres across the country – all the way from Srinagar to Chennai.