DH Evening Brief: Stalin tells DMK leaders to tone down anti-Sanatan rhetoric; Centre calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session

Tone down anti-Sanatan Dharma rhetoric: Stalin tells DMK leaders
With BJP on an offensive mode, DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday asked party leaders and alliance partners in Tamil Nadu to tone down their anti-Sanatan Dharma rhetoric by accusing the Modi government of utilising the controversy to "hide corruption and irregularities" of their nine-year-old government.
Govt calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session
A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
'We just need to speak and leave, right?': CM Eknath Shinde faces flak after viral video
Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue, a video of Eknath Shinde and his two deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - went viral in which the Chief Minister, ahead of a news conference, was heard saying, "We just need to speak and leave…right?"
'Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya'
Remains of an ancient temple were found during excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, according to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the Ram Temple construction work.
Putin says Moscow to help North Korea's satellite plan at summit with Kim
President Vladimir Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Moscow had his full backing in its "sacred fight" with the West as they met on Wednesday at a cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.
Blue Dart's premium service in India now called Bharat Dart amid India vs Bharat row
Blue Dart, the logistics company, is renaming its premium service in India from 'Dart Plus' to 'Bharat Plus' as per the company's filing with the BSE.
Nitin Gadkari backtracks on 'six airbags must in cars' statement
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday backtracked on his previous statement of having 'six airbags in a car' saying that the government would not make it mandatory.
Two militants, jawan, cop killed in J&K's Rajouri encounter
Two militants, an army personnel and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and ultras in Rajouri district of Jammu region on Wednesday.
G20 Summit | The enigma of India’s arrival
How do you measure the success of a diplomatic agreement such as the one we saw emerging from the New Delhi Summit of the G20? One way is to see how quickly the expectations set out in the declaration are met.