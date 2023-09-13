Home
DH Evening Brief: Stalin tells DMK leaders to tone down anti-Sanatan rhetoric; Centre calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 13:07 IST

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Tone down anti-Sanatan Dharma rhetoric: Stalin tells DMK leaders

With BJP on an offensive mode, DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday asked party leaders and alliance partners in Tamil Nadu to tone down their anti-Sanatan Dharma rhetoric by accusing the Modi government of utilising the controversy to “hide corruption and irregularities” of their nine-year-old government. Read more

Pralhad Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Govt calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. Read more

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Credit: PTI Photo

'We just need to speak and leave, right?': CM Eknath Shinde faces flak after viral video

Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue, a video of Eknath Shinde and his two deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - went viral in which the Chief Minister, ahead of a news conference, was heard saying, “We just need to speak and leave…right?" Read more

Credit: X/@ChampatRaiVHP

Credit: X/@ChampatRaiVHP

'Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya'

Remains of an ancient temple were found during excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, according to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the Ram Temple construction work.  Read more

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Credit: Reuters/Sputnik

Putin says Moscow to help North Korea's satellite plan at summit with Kim

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Moscow had his full backing in its "sacred fight" with the West as they met on Wednesday at a cosmodrome in Russia's Far East. Read more

Image showing Blue Dart's delivery assets.

Image showing Blue Dart's delivery assets. 

Credit: Blue Dart

Blue Dart's premium service in India now called Bharat Dart amid India vs Bharat row

Blue Dart, the logistics company, is renaming its premium service in India from 'Dart Plus' to 'Bharat Plus' as per the company's filing with the BSE. Read more

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

Nitin Gadkari backtracks on 'six airbags must in cars' statement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday backtracked on his previous statement of having 'six airbags in a car' saying that the government would not make it mandatory. Read more

Representative image

Representative image

Credit: PTI File Photo

Two militants, jawan, cop killed in J&K's Rajouri encounter

Two militants, an army personnel and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and ultras in Rajouri district of Jammu region on Wednesday. Read more

Representative image of an Apple logo.

Representative image of an Apple logo.  

Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Wanderlust Event 2023: Everything Apple launched

See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

G20 Summit | The enigma of India’s arrival

How do you measure the success of a diplomatic agreement such as the one we saw emerging from the New Delhi Summit of the G20? One way is to see how quickly the expectations set out in the declaration are met. Read more

(Published 13 September 2023, 13:07 IST)
India NewsWorld newsParliamentM K StalinSanatan Dharma

