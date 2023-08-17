Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Centre seeks to free up Rs 1L cr to quell inflation before LS polls; BJP releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh polls

Here are the top stories today evening.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 13:30 IST

Centre seeks to free up Rs 1 lakh cr to quell inflation before 2024 LS elections

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is considering a plan to reallocate as much as Rs 1 lakh crore ($12 billion) from the budgets of various ministries to contain a surge in food and fuel costs without imperiling the federal deficit target, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read more

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, 39 for MP elections

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP flag.</p></div>

BJP flag.

Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women in each state, for the upcoming assembly polls which are yet to be announced.

Read more

Centre makes police verification of SIM dealers mandatory; bulk connections discontinued to curb frauds

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashwini Vaishnaw.&nbsp;</p></div>

Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

Credit: PTI Photo

The government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Read more

Gyanvapi case: Lawyer for Hindu plaintiffs rejects 'out of court settlement offer'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.</p></div>

Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid reports of an 'offer' by a saffron outfit to the Gyanvapi Mosque Committee to consider settling the dispute out of the court, the lawyer for the Hindu plaintiffs Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday rejected settling the matter through negotiations saying that the followers of the ''Sanatan Dharma'' would not 'relinquish' their claim on ''even an inch'' of the land in the Mosque premises.

Read more

Separation done, Chandrayaan-3 lander set for deboosting

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after its landing module (LM) successfully separated from the propulsion module (PM). Landing Module is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for Friday.</p></div>

An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after its landing module (LM) successfully separated from the propulsion module (PM). Landing Module is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for Friday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Thirty-four days after launch, India's third lunar exploration mission entered a key phase on Thursday, after the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 was successfully separated from its propulsion module.

Read more

Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur as situation remains tense

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Officers of Manipur Narcotics &amp; Affairs of Border recovered arms and ammunition</p><p></p></div>

Officers of Manipur Narcotics & Affairs of Border recovered arms and ammunition

Photo Credit: X/@Manipur_Police

Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said.

Read more

IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File Photo of IndiGo airlines</p></div>

File Photo of IndiGo airlines

Credit: Reuters Photo

An IndiGo pilot died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said. The 40-year-old pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight collapsed around 12 noon while sitting in the security hold area, they said.

Read more

How Trump uses supporters' donations to pay his legal bills

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former US president Donald.</p></div>

Former US president Donald.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former President Donald Trump faces a mountain of legal bills as he defends himself against a wide array of federal and state charges, with the latest coming this week in Georgia.

Read more

President Murmu launches advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kolkata: Preparations underway for the launch of the third stealth frigate for the Indian Navy, built by Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. </p></div>

Kolkata: Preparations underway for the launch of the third stealth frigate for the Indian Navy, built by Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched 'Vindhyagiri', an advanced stealth frigate, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river here

Read more

SBI offers relief to loan borrowers in Manipur

<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI branch.</p></div>

SBI branch.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) has offered to extend relief on loans to its customers in Manipur, who have been affected by the ongoing unrest in the state.

Read more

(Published 17 August 2023, 13:30 IST)
