DH Evening Brief: Centre seeks to free up Rs 1L cr to quell inflation before LS polls; BJP releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh polls

The Centre is considering a plan to reallocate as much as Rs 1 lakh crore ($12 billion) from the budgets of various ministries to contain a surge in food and fuel costs without imperiling the federal deficit target, according to people familiar with the matter.
The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women in each state, for the upcoming assembly polls which are yet to be announced.
Centre makes police verification of SIM dealers mandatory; bulk connections discontinued to curb frauds
The government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Amid reports of an 'offer' by a saffron outfit to the Gyanvapi Mosque Committee to consider settling the dispute out of the court, the lawyer for the Hindu plaintiffs Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday rejected settling the matter through negotiations saying that the followers of the ''Sanatan Dharma'' would not 'relinquish' their claim on ''even an inch'' of the land in the Mosque premises.
Thirty-four days after launch, India's third lunar exploration mission entered a key phase on Thursday, after the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 was successfully separated from its propulsion module.
Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said.
IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport
An IndiGo pilot died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said. The 40-year-old pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight collapsed around 12 noon while sitting in the security hold area, they said.
Former President Donald Trump faces a mountain of legal bills as he defends himself against a wide array of federal and state charges, with the latest coming this week in Georgia.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched 'Vindhyagiri', an advanced stealth frigate, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river here
The State Bank of India (SBI) has offered to extend relief on loans to its customers in Manipur, who have been affected by the ongoing unrest in the state.
