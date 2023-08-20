Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Cong inducts Pilot, Tharoor into CWC; Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years fails

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 13:13 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee; Sachin Pilot included

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.</p></div>

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Credit: PTI Photo

Along with 39 members, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Kharge also chose 32 permanent invitees, including state in-charges, and 13 special invitees, including presidents of Youth Congress, NSU(I), Mahila Congress and Seva Dal, as part of the CWC that will form his core team.

Read more

Russia's Luna-25 crashes into the Moon

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russia's Luna-25 moon lander snaps 1st photo of lunar surface.&nbsp;</p></div>

Russia's Luna-25 moon lander snaps 1st photo of lunar surface. 

Credit: X/SPACEdotcom

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday.

Read more

Parliament panel to discuss new law Bills amid objections from Opposition

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from Parliament House,&nbsp;Wednesday, July 26, 2023.</p></div>

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from Parliament House, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Amit Shah had said that these Bills will transform India's criminal justice system and the aim will not be to punish but to provide justice.

Read more

Spain beat England 1-0 to win maiden FIFA Women's World Cup

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Spain's Ona Batlle and teammates celebrate after&nbsp;winning the World Cup.&nbsp;</p></div>

Spain's Ona Batlle and teammates celebrate after winning the World Cup. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield.

Read more

'I.N.D.I.A members like 'blown-out' transformers, can't give light,' says UP minister

<div class="paragraphs"><p> I.N.D.I.A.'s last meet in Bengaluru.</p></div>

I.N.D.I.A.'s last meet in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

On the other hand, Narendra Modi is a powerhouse who spreads light everywhere, Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said in an interaction with PTI on Friday.

Read more

JU report to UGC 'not satisfactory', Centre concerned over student's death: Pradhan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. </p></div>

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the report to the UGC by Jadavpur University, where a student died recently after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, was 'not satisfactory'.

Read more

Will strengthen party ideology, take it to people more strongly: Pilot on CWC inclusion

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Sachin Pilot gets inducted as new member of Congress Working Committee. </p></div>

Sachin Pilot gets inducted as new member of Congress Working Committee.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress' top decision making body was reconstituted on Sunday and Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor were inducted in new list of members.

Read more

Most corruption complaints against home ministry, railways and bank officials in 2022: CVC report

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo 

In total, 1,15,203 such complaints were received for all categories of officers and employees across central government departments and organisations in 2022.

Read more

Sunny Deol's Juhu villa to be auctioned by Bank of Baroda to recover dues worth Rs 59 crore

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.</p></div>

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.

Credit: PTI Photo

The tender notice further said the Deols still have the option of clearing the dues to the bank to prevent the auction to be carried out.

Read more

'Our friendship has continued...we talk over phone,' says Rajinikanth after meeting Akhilesh Yadav

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yadav also shared a series of photos from the meeting with Rajinikanth via his account on X, formerly called Twitter.</p></div>

Yadav also shared a series of photos from the meeting with Rajinikanth via his account on X, formerly called Twitter.

Credit: X/@yadavakhilesh

Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of his latest film Jailer, said he was happy to reconnect with Yadav, whom he called his friend, after almost a decade.

Read more

(Published 20 August 2023, 13:13 IST)
India NewsRussiaAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeMoonSachin PilotAkhilesh YadavDharmendra PradhanRajinikanthI.N.D.I.A

