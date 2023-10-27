DH Evening Brief | Onions bring tears for consumers as prices shoot up 57%; Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel

Representative image of onions.
Credit: PTI Photo
As all-India average retail onion price shoots up by 57 per cent to Rs 47 per kg, the Centre on Friday decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers.
Representative image of a prison.
Credit: iStock Photo
Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar on Thursday were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and another in Qatar said.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Tata Group is all set to become the first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron's board has approved the plan for the sale of its India plant to the salt-to-software conglomerate.
Mahua Moitra photo.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha stating that she cannot appear before it on October 31 in connection with cash-for-query allegations due to prior engagements and will be available only after November 5.
Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Credit: PTI Photo
Notwithstanding the show-cause notice by the Election Commission for his alleged 'communally charged statements', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday defended his speech and said it was a "legitimate criticism" of Chhattisgarh Minister Minister Mohammed Akbar.
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha being brought to the Patiala House Court.
Credit: PTI File Photo
NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, his lawyer said.
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.
Credit: DH File Photo
Days after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stirred a debate by pitching for Ramanagara to become Bengaluru South, his Cabinet colleague M B Patil on Friday made a case for Vijayapura to be named after 12th century social reformer Basavanna.
New Parliament building.
Credit: PTI File Photo
A parliamentary committee scrutinising three bills to replace existing criminal laws did not adopt its draft report as scheduled on Friday, taking into account the submission of some opposition members that they needed more time to study it.
Screengrab of video showing Adam Bidapa interacting with a police office, pointing a finger at the man in uniform.
Credit: X/@HateDetectors
Adam Bidapa, son of well-known fashion stylist Prasad Bidapa, has been booked for rash driving as well as threatening a motorist in Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.
Credit: US Indo-Pacific Command
A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet of a US Air Force B-52 bomber over the South China Sea this week in a nighttime maneuver that nearly caused a collision, the US military said on Thursday.
