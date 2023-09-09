Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: G20 adopts New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in significant victory for India; Death toll in Morocco quake rises to 820

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 13:01 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Session-2 on 'One Family' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023. </p></div>

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Session-2 on 'One Family' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

G20 adopts New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in significant victory for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rescuers carry a search operation following a powerful earthquake, in Amizmiz, in Morocco, September 9, 2023. </p></div>

Rescuers carry a search operation following a powerful earthquake, in Amizmiz, in Morocco, September 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Death toll in Morocco earthquake rises to 820

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 820, state television quoted the Interior Ministry on Saturday as saying. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nandyal: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam, in Nandyal district, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. </p></div>

Nandyal: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam, in Nandyal district, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

No force on Earth can stop me: Chandrababu Naidu's first reaction after arrest

Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashok Gehlot (L) and Bhupesh Baghel (R). </p></div>

Ashok Gehlot (L) and Bhupesh Baghel (R).

Credit: PTI File Photos

Cong CMs lock horns with Centre over air travel curb; MHA says no restrictions for governors, CMs

Two Congress chief ministers locked horns with the Narendra Modi government over "restrictions" imposed on their air travel during G20 summit, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a clarification that no curbs have been imposed on the travelling of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas on their state aircraft. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hugs African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hugs African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

After India's invitation, African Union now a permanent G20 member

The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world's richest and most powerful countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the bloc's summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at the Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.</p></div>

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at the Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Six of 12 Opposition CMs, two former PMs to give G20 dinner a miss: Report

At least six of the 12 chief ministers belonging to Opposition parties are expected to skip the G20 dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening, The Hindu reported on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Article 1 of Constitution of India.&nbsp;</p></div>

The Article 1 of Constitution of India. 

Credit: X/@Advaidism

Bharat-India — one seems lifeless without the other

One of the great challenges of storytelling is to pick up the right thread of a story. One witnesses this particularly in the recent Bharat vs India controversy. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Himanta Biswa Sarma.</p></div>

Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Credit: PTI Photo

Assam cabinet approves amendment for EVMs in panchayat polls

The Assam cabinet has approved the amendment of certain provisions of Assam Panchayat Act to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in panchayat elections and disqualify elected representatives for violating legal age of marriage, Chief Minister said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A screengrab from the video where Maharani Jiteshwari Devi was being taken away.</p></div>

A screengrab from the video where Maharani Jiteshwari Devi was being taken away.

Credit: X/@Piyushkumarshu8

Watch: Erstwhile royal family woman held for entering temple sanctum sanctorum in 'drunken' state

Maharani Jiteshwari Devi of Madhya Pradesh's erstwhile Panna royal family was arrested for "hurting" religious sentiments as she entered a temple's sanctum sanctorum during Janmashtami celebrations, allegedly in an inebriated state. Watch video

(Published 09 September 2023, 13:01 IST)
