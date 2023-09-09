DH Evening Brief: G20 adopts New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in significant victory for India; Death toll in Morocco quake rises to 820

G20 adopts New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in significant victory for India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict. Read more
Death toll in Morocco earthquake rises to 820
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 820, state television quoted the Interior Ministry on Saturday as saying. Read more
No force on Earth can stop me: Chandrababu Naidu's first reaction after arrest
Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him. Read more
Cong CMs lock horns with Centre over air travel curb; MHA says no restrictions for governors, CMs
Two Congress chief ministers locked horns with the Narendra Modi government over "restrictions" imposed on their air travel during G20 summit, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a clarification that no curbs have been imposed on the travelling of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas on their state aircraft. Read more
After India's invitation, African Union now a permanent G20 member
The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world's richest and most powerful countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the bloc's summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Read more
Six of 12 Opposition CMs, two former PMs to give G20 dinner a miss: Report
At least six of the 12 chief ministers belonging to Opposition parties are expected to skip the G20 dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening, The Hindu reported on Friday. Read more
Bharat-India — one seems lifeless without the other
One of the great challenges of storytelling is to pick up the right thread of a story. One witnesses this particularly in the recent Bharat vs India controversy. Read more
Assam cabinet approves amendment for EVMs in panchayat polls
The Assam cabinet has approved the amendment of certain provisions of Assam Panchayat Act to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in panchayat elections and disqualify elected representatives for violating legal age of marriage, Chief Minister said. Read more
Watch: Erstwhile royal family woman held for entering temple sanctum sanctorum in 'drunken' state
Maharani Jiteshwari Devi of Madhya Pradesh's erstwhile Panna royal family was arrested for "hurting" religious sentiments as she entered a temple's sanctum sanctorum during Janmashtami celebrations, allegedly in an inebriated state. Watch video