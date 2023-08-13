India Politics Live: 'BJP has freaked out', says Cong spox on FIR against Priyanka, Kamal Nath
Good morning readers, the Manipur issue continues to be on everyone's minds with the Congress now saying that BJP did not allow its Manipur MP to speak in the Parliament.
'After news of MP govt taking 50% commission became public, the BJP has freaked out', says Cong spox on FIR against Priyanka, Kamal Nath
BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament insult to entire state: Congress
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP and Union minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to speak in Parliament, and said it was an insult to the entire state.
Watch: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga MP Run' event in Delhi
The Indore Police on Saturday said it has registered an FIR against the "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption. (PTI)
