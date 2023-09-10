Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Modi hands over G20 ceremonial gavel to Brazilian Prez; Russia says G20 under India's presidency 'breakthrough' conclave

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 12:47 IST

Follow Us

<div class="paragraphs"><p>At the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel to&nbsp;Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.</p></div>

At the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Credit: X/@BJP4ndia

PM Modi hands over G20 ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Lula

Marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who hailed India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023.

Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters Photo

Breakthrough summit in many ways: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on G20

Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a 'breakthrough' conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward on a range of challenges and demonstrated the strength and importance of the Global South. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu.</p></div>

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chandrababu Naidu named 'Accused 37' in corruption case

The Crime Investigation Department which arrested TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case has named the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as Accused 37 (A37) in the case. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>G20 logo. </p></div>

G20 logo.

Credit: PTI File Photo

What led to consensus on Ukraine at G20 Summit? India's Sherpa explains

It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.</p></div>

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

India will be renamed Bharat; statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed: Bengal BJP leader

Senior BJP leader from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that India will be renamed as Bharat and statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Credit: PTI Photo

India’s G20 win shows US learning how to counter China’s rise

Xi Jinping’s decision to stay away from this weekend’s Group of 20 summit may have been intended to deny India its moment. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi — along with the US and Europe — figured out how to more effectively counter China on the world stage. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People attend the funeral of two victims of the deadly earthquake, in Moulay Brahim, Morocco, September 10, 2023. </p></div>

People attend the funeral of two victims of the deadly earthquake, in Moulay Brahim, Morocco, September 10, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

As Morocco reels from deadly quake, survivors seek aid

Survivors of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades struggled to find food and water on Sunday as the search for the missing continued in hard-to-reach villages and the death toll of more than 2,000 seemed likely to rise further. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

See pics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.</p></div>

Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI Photo

Asia Cup: Rain halts India-Pak clash

A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Read more

(Published 10 September 2023, 12:47 IST)
