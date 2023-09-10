DH Evening Brief: Modi hands over G20 ceremonial gavel to Brazilian Prez; Russia says G20 under India's presidency 'breakthrough' conclave

PM Modi hands over G20 ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Lula
Marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who hailed India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies. Read more
Breakthrough summit in many ways: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on G20
Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a 'breakthrough' conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward on a range of challenges and demonstrated the strength and importance of the Global South. Read more
Chandrababu Naidu named 'Accused 37' in corruption case
The Crime Investigation Department which arrested TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case has named the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as Accused 37 (A37) in the case. Read more
What led to consensus on Ukraine at G20 Summit? India's Sherpa explains
It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday. Read more
India will be renamed Bharat; statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed: Bengal BJP leader
Senior BJP leader from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that India will be renamed as Bharat and statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed. Read more
India’s G20 win shows US learning how to counter China’s rise
Xi Jinping’s decision to stay away from this weekend’s Group of 20 summit may have been intended to deny India its moment. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi — along with the US and Europe — figured out how to more effectively counter China on the world stage. Read more
As Morocco reels from deadly quake, survivors seek aid
Survivors of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades struggled to find food and water on Sunday as the search for the missing continued in hard-to-reach villages and the death toll of more than 2,000 seemed likely to rise further. Read more
Asia Cup: Rain halts India-Pak clash
A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Read more