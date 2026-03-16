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Indian airlines cancelled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights due to West Asia conflict: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures in the West Asia region.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaWest Asia

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