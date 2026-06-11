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Indian-American arrested in California for allegedly defrauding bank of $100M

Mahender Makhijani has been living in the US on a Green Card and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsUSCaliforniaCrime

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