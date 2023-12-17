Indian-American lawmakers want action against people involved in Pannun 'assassination plot'

The US allegation against New Delhi followed a similar claim by Canada about the role of India in the June 18 killing of a Khalistani Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey. Though New Delhi dismissed the allegation, the Biden Administration has been nudging India to cooperate in the probe launched by Canadian agencies. It was also revealed that the US had provided intelligence inputs to help Canada accuse India in the killing of Nijjar.