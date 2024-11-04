Indian Army conducts patrolling at Depsang along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Depsang and Demchok were the last two friction points during the four and half years long tense stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

While disputes on other flashpoints were sorted out by mutually agreeing to create buffer zones, Depsang and Demchok remained two sore points as they were considered “legacy” issues.

On Oct 21, New Delhi and Beijing announced that the two sides agreed on disengagement in Depsang and Demchok sectors and patrolling would resume after the troops went back to their pre April 2020 positions.

Since 2020, the Chinese troops have blocked five patrolling points in Depsang and two in Demchok besides the local’s access to grazing fields.