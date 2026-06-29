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Indian Army field hospital begins operations in quake-hit Venezuela

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyEarthquakeHealthcareVenezuela

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