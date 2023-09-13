Indian Army's MULE with 360-degree cameras can shoot down enemy just right

The Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE) was the star of the North-Tech Symposium 2023, jointly organised by the Northern Command of the Indian Army and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), on Tuesday.
It is embodied with 360-degree cameras and radars that would help the operator to detect any threat and use the firing platform to shoot it down. It is an analog-faced machine, built with four legs and with a payload capacity of 12 kg.
The equipment can be either operated on Wi-Fi or Long-Term Evolution (LTE), making it workable for distances up to 10 km from the location.
Along with Multi-Utility Legged Equipment, the Multi Weapon Engagement System (Anti Drone System) was also one of the key highlights of the event.
The MULE is capable of taking up projects with pre-fed missions and is viable to be used in all terrains; it can be easily operated in snows and mountains as well.
R&D Engineer at ARC Ventures Aryan Singh said that MULE can track down the enemy's exact location and shoot them. "We can generally use it in the case of first contact. For example, we know our enemy is in a room but we don't know the exact location they are at inside the room, so we can use the 360-degree cameras on the MULE and enter the room. The operator will find out where the enemy exactly is inside the room and the firing platform can be used to shoot down the enemy," he told ANI.
Whereas, the Multi Weapon Engagement System, also called as the Anti Drone System, is an AI-based equipment. The main objective of this technology is to shoot down and "kill" the drones.
Developed by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), the system is made up of three parts for it to operate. The first being a weapon platform which keeps several weapons like light machine guns, rifle and carbine. Next one consists of an AI-based laptop followed by a controller box.
The system has the ability to shoot down any target, ariel or terrestrial. It can detect and track a drone with autonomous mode and shoot the target. However, the manual mode will allow the operator to check the surveillance.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event spoke about how research and development (R&D) accelerate a country's development.
"The domestic defence manufacturers are not only imaginative and innovate but also progressive in their approach. Urged them to invest more in Research & Development (R&D) for India to keep up pace with the continuously evolving world," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).