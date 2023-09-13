Indian Army's MULE with 360-degree cameras can shoot down enemy just right

The Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE) was the star of the North-Tech Symposium 2023, jointly organised by the Northern Command of the Indian Army and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), on Tuesday.

It is embodied with 360-degree cameras and radars that would help the operator to detect any threat and use the firing platform to shoot it down. It is an analog-faced machine, built with four legs and with a payload capacity of 12 kg.

The equipment can be either operated on Wi-Fi or Long-Term Evolution (LTE), making it workable for distances up to 10 km from the location.