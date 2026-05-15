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Indian arrested at Sri Lanka airport with cocaine worth LKR 108 million

The suspect, a geologist by profession, arrived from Uganda via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight, said airport narcotics officials.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaCocaine

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