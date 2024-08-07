Indian astrologer predicted 'assassination attempt' on Sheikh Hasina in 2023

Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh is currently looking for a safe haven. Hasina had to resign and flee the country after the job quota protests intensified and transformed into a clarion call for her removal as the country's head of state.
She came to India in a military helicopter on Monday.
Amid this, a social media post by an Indian astrologer has come to light in which he claims that he knew there would be unrest in Bangladesh against Hasina, and had warned the former prime minister of the same beforehand.
Prashanth Kini, the astrologer in question, re-shared a post he had shared on social media back on December 14, 2023, in which he had said, "My prediction about Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face Assassination attempts. (sic)"
I have Already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024 ,— Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) August 5, 2024
Is she flee her country !!!! https://t.co/WePWMaOOkP
In reply to the post, one user asked Kini about what can be the future of Bangladesh after this, to which he replied, "Full anti INDIA (sic)."
Another user asked, "can India be a Hindu Rastra in coming years ??", to which he replied with a simple "No."
Kini has also made various claims regarding Bangladesh and India-Bangladesh ties post the deposition of Hasina's government.
In one tweet he claimed, "Upcoming days are very challenging for Bangladesh, Bangladesh Economy going to crash, Anarchy will spread everywhere in Bangladesh, Communal Riots will destroy Bangladesh harmony, Radical Islamists takeover Bangladesh, Pakistani ISI will become active in Bangladesh."
Now INDIA OUT campaign is going on in BANGLADESH,— Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) January 20, 2024
Let Bangladeshis make INDIA out campaign a big success,
Then we also start BANGLADESH OUT campaign,
Almost 5 Crore Bangladeshis are living illegally in India,
Imagine If we send back 10%
Illigal Bangladeshis back to BANGLADESH…
There have been reports that Pakistan's foreign intelligence service ISI and China are suspected to be behind the escalation of protests in Bangladesh that snowballed into events leading to Hasina's resignation and her fleeing the country.
In other news related to Bangladesh, Air India has brought back 205 Indians from Dhaka to Delhi in a special flight. Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to be the adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, which is expected to be formed today.