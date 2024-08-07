Indian astrologer predicted 'assassination attempt' on Sheikh Hasina in 2023

Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh is currently looking for a safe haven. Hasina had to resign and flee the country after the job quota protests intensified and transformed into a clarion call for her removal as the country's head of state.

She came to India in a military helicopter on Monday.

Amid this, a social media post by an Indian astrologer has come to light in which he claims that he knew there would be unrest in Bangladesh against Hasina, and had warned the former prime minister of the same beforehand.

Prashanth Kini, the astrologer in question, re-shared a post he had shared on social media back on December 14, 2023, in which he had said, "My prediction about Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face Assassination attempts. (sic)"