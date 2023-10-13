'Indian Coast Guard has good relation with Maldives,' says director general

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has good relations with Maldives in terms of maritime search and rescue, and will continue to have so, Rakesh Pal, director general, ICG, said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters in Kolkata, the venue of the 21th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting, Pal said, “We have got very good relations, and we will continue to have good relation with Maldives in terms of maritime search and rescue and all our efforts out at sea.”

Pal was responding to a query on whether the new political situation in Maldives is of concern for India. International media reports have projected the new president-elect Mohamed Muizzu as a leader with a “pro-China” bent.

Pal added that the Colombo Security Conclave is a good mechanism in place. The trilateral maritime security grouping was formed in 2011 with India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Later, Mauritius joined as the fourth member, while Seychelles and Bangladesh participated as observer countries.