'Indian Coast Guard has good relation with Maldives,' says director general

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has good relations with Maldives in terms of maritime search and rescue, and will continue to have so, Rakesh Pal, director general, ICG, said on Thursday.
Interacting with reporters in Kolkata, the venue of the 21th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting, Pal said, “We have got very good relations, and we will continue to have good relation with Maldives in terms of maritime search and rescue and all our efforts out at sea.”
Pal was responding to a query on whether the new political situation in Maldives is of concern for India. International media reports have projected the new president-elect Mohamed Muizzu as a leader with a “pro-China” bent.
Pal added that the Colombo Security Conclave is a good mechanism in place. The trilateral maritime security grouping was formed in 2011 with India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Later, Mauritius joined as the fourth member, while Seychelles and Bangladesh participated as observer countries.
“In December, we are likely to have a congregation of coast guards, and we are going to have exercise over there, which is termed as Dosti…. And, I don’t think that we foresee any issues,” the director general said, adding that one ICG helicopter is operational there. “We are still operating, and I am sure when it comes out to the seaside, no country will definitely go, look on the other side…,” he said.
Pal said that ICG is in the process of getting six C295 aircraft. Asked about cyclones in the region and preparedness, Pal said that four helicopters are based in Bhubaneswar, there are four hovercrafts at Haldia, and 2-3 interceptor boats. The Coast Guard is also in the process of augmenting technical infrastructure.
The 21th NMSAR Board meeting held in Kolkata on Thursday, had representatives from around 21 organisations, including Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, Customs, Coastal Police, DGCA, AAI, SCI, IMD, fisheries, DG Shipping, maritime boards, port authorities, coastal states/UTs and other agencies. The Board was formed in 2002, and holds its meetings annually for discussing policy issues, to formulate guidelines and procedures, and to consider recommendations for reviewing the National Search and Rescue plan.