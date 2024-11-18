Indian community welcomes PM Modi with Sanskrit chants in Brazil

<p>Rio de Janeiro: The Indian community in Brazil on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sanskrit chants after his arrival here.</p>.<p>Cultural performances were also held to welcome him in the country.</p>.<p>"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro," Modi said in a post on X.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narendra-modi-three-nation-visit-guyana-nigeria-brazil-g20-summit-global-south-leaders-3279088">Track latest updates from PM Modi's G20 tour here</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narendra-modi-three-nation-visit-guyana-nigeria-brazil-g20-summit-global-south-leaders-3279088"> </a></p>.PM Modi strengthens ties with Nigeria, meets President Bola Tinubu amid G20 Tour.<p>"Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents," he said.</p>.<p>Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. </p>