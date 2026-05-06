<p>Washington: Indian companies on Tuesday announced USD 1.1 billion investments in the US spanning aerospace, defence, energy and artificial intelligence sectors.</p>.<p>The announcement was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland near here.</p>.Indian investments in US on rise, creating American jobs: Official.<p>“We have 12 Indian companies making investment announcements at this summit, totalling more than USD 1.1 billion. That is the largest number of announcements we have seen from a single delegation at SelectUSA,” US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt said here.</p>.<p>He said these investments span aerospace and defence, energy, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.</p>.<p>The Indian investments announced on Tuesday will lead to the creation of 1,500 jobs in the US.</p>.<p>Abhyuday Group announced the largest investment amounting to USD 900 million to set up manufacturing clusters in five states across the US. </p>