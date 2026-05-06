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Indian companies announce USD 1.1 bn investment in US, to create 1,500 jobs

The announcement was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland near here.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 22:20 IST
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