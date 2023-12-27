Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh's sons on occasion of Veer Baal Diwas

The Consulate General of India in New York showcased the exhibition on Tuesday, December 27, on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas to 'commemorate the extraordinary valour and unparalleled sacrifices' made by ‘Veer Sahibzade', sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.