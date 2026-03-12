The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, is closely monitoring the incident involving oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra. All crew members were rescued, while one Indian seafarer tragically lost his life. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies… pic.twitter.com/6U5JTQx096
On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place. Embassy of…