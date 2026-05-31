Indian cuts export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

<p>India will cut its export duty on petrol diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1, its government said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>The duty on exports of petrol has been set at 1.5 rupees ($0.0158) per litre while that on diesel has been set at 13.5 rupees per litre, the statement said. Export duties on ATF have been set at 9.5 rupees per litre.</p>.Govt imposes windfall tax on petrol exports; cuts levy on diesel, ATF.<p>The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and are based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the last review.</p><p>There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.</p>