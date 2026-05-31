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Indian cuts export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

The duty on exports of petrol has been ​set at ⁠1.5 rupees ($0.0158) per litre while that on diesel has been set ⁠at ‌13.5 rupees per litre.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 20:42 IST
India NewsfueldieselPetrol

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