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Indian delegation to visit US next week for bilateral trade agreement

After multiple rounds of talks, India and the US in February this year released a framework for an interim trade agreement promising to substantially reduce tariffs.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsUSWashingtonbilateral trade

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