'Indian democracy has space for all voices': RSS leader on Cockroach Janta Party

<p>Nagpur: Reacting to the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party, a senior RSS leader on Friday said Indian democracy has the capacity to accommodate all voices and emotions, and the "Gen Z" has faith in the country.</p>.<p>India follows democratic processes, conducts transparent elections and has open media including social media, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity chief) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> Sunil Ambekar said during an interaction with journalists here.</p>.<p>He was responding to a question about the CJP phenomenon.</p>.RSS workers' large-scale participation in Satyagraha forced end of Emergency: Ramlal.<p>"So I feel that any kind of discussion in a democracy, and the various opinions people hold and express, shouldn't be treated like a shock. They should be considered part of the normal process....I believe the media is free enough to handle them. Political parties are there and capable as well...none of our institutions are weak," he said.</p>.<p>"Our people's power, our democracy are strong. I believe our democracy has the capacity to include everyone's voice and emotion, and people should trust that. RSS has full faith in it," Ambedkar added.</p>.<p>India's youth or "Gen Z" are very hopeful and have great faith in the country, and they work within the constitutional framework, he added.</p>.<p>"In a democracy various issues are raised and there are democratic ways to handle them," said Ambekar.</p>.<p>Asked about RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's interview with <em>PTI</em> where he said there should always be window for dialogue with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, Ambekar said the Sangh has always held that people- to-people conversations can resolve problems.</p>.<p>Conducting government-level talks are a political and diplomatic decision, he said.</p>.<p>"It is true, though, that when the things aren't moving through official channels, he (Hosabale) has said that people-to-people dialogue that is still happening should be kept going. Some issues still come up, and trade is still being carried on, that should be maintained so the relationship endures, and gradually some things will be resolved," Ambekar said.</p>.<p>The RSS always opposed the partition of India, and had the organisation been stronger then, the partition would never have happened, he said. </p>