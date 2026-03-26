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Indian deputy chief of mission meets lawmakers; India-US ties discussed

Khampa met the Democrat Congresswoman from Maryland, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, here on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 01:55 IST
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