<p>Washington: India’s Deputy Chief of Mission in the US Namgya Khampa met Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth to discuss further strengthening collaboration in defence, trade and investment.</p>.<p>Khampa met the Democrat Congresswoman from Maryland, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“They discussed recent global developments and ways to further strengthen India-US collaboration in defence, trade & investment, and people-to-people ties,” the Indian Embassy here said in a post on X.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the deputy chief of mission met Congresswoman Suzan DelBene from Washington state and thanked her for her support to the India-US partnership.</p>.<p>“They discussed issues of bilateral interest -- trade, technology, defence partnership, and recognised the contributions of the Indian-American community in the relationship,” the Embassy said. </p>