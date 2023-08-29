Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035

India's electronics sector is set to harness $7 billion untapped revenue by 2035 via circular business model and policy pathways, says the latest report released here on Monday.

The joint report, prepared by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Accenture, identifies six circular business models, including circular design, repair, and resell, that could unlock an impressive $7 billion in untapped revenue by 2035. These models hold the potential to reshape the electronics sector, fostering economic growth and enhancing its resilience.

“The circular business models are projected to contribute to a market size of $13 billion by 2035. However, through effective public-private partnerships, the report suggests that the total addressable market could reach $20 billion, revealing a remarkable untapped potential of 35 per cent,” says the report titled Pathways to Circular Economy in Indian Electronics Sector.