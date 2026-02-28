<p>The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens and urged them to exercise "utmost caution" and "stay indoors as far as possible” following a joint operation by Israel and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">United States</a> in Iran. </p><p>"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Iran </a>are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said in a post on X. It also provided helpline numbers for emergency. </p>.<p>The advisory added that Indian nationals must monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Follow live updates on Iran conflict</a></p><p>Similar advisories were also given by embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, where Iran reportedly launched counter-attacks on US Military and Navy bases. </p>.<p>US President Donald Trump said that the US had launched major combat operations in Iran after Israel first announced the strikes. </p><p>Trump also said that the US intends to bring a regime change in Iran and that it had targeted Tehran's military assets. .</p><p>Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.</p>