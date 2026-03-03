Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian embassy in Iran asks nationals to 'remain indoors' amid fresh strikes by US-Israel

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Indian Embassy in Tehran issued fresh advisory on Tuesday.

Indian Embassy in Tehran issued fresh advisory on Tuesday.

Credit: X/@India_in_Iran

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsRiyadhMiddle EastIndian Embassy

Follow us on :

Follow Us