<p>India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to “exercise utmost caution” and “remain indoors as far as possible” as the security situation deteriorated following fresh military strikes by the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>.</p><p>In a fresh advisory, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-embassy">Indian Embassy</a> in Tehran said, “All Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”</p>. <p>It further urged citizens to “monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.”</p><p>Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be currently in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>