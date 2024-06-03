Indian embassy in Myanmar cautions against fake job offers

"We would re-emphasise the importance of adhering to our advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers without consulting the respective Indian embassies," it said.

"A new location at Pha Lu area, South of Myawaddy town, is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, the UAE, etc," it said.