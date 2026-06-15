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Indian Embassy working to repatriate body of seafarer who died aboard vessel in Oman

It further said that the vessel is soon expected to berth at Duqm port, located in the southeastern coast of the Gulf country.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:06 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:06 IST
India NewsOmanMuscatIndian Embassy in Muscat

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