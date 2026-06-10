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Indian entrepreneur's US visa denied for not having 'enough ties to home country'; netizens react

In a post on X, he said, despite employing over 100 people and serving millions of families through his brand, it was not considered as having 'enough ties'.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS visaTrending

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