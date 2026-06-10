Indian entrepreneur's US visa denied for not having 'enough ties to home country'; netizens react

<p>Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea was denied <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>visa and the reason provided was due to "not enough ties to home country".</p><p>"Got denied a US visa today. Reason: 'Not enough ties to home country'," he posted on his X handle.</p><p>Srivastav founded Kidbea in 2021. An award-winning Indian kidswear brand. Kidbea is recognised for its sustainable, plant-based clothing. </p><p>In his post he said despite employing over 100 people and serving millions of families through his brand, it was not considered as having "enough ties". </p>.<p>"I built a Series A company from scratch, employ 100+ people, have backing from top VCs and investors, and serve millions of Indian families through our brand. Apparently, that’s not enough ties," the post read. </p><p>He further added that founders are not new to this, they are "used to hearing no".</p><p>"Will reapply after some time," Srivastav wrote. </p><p>The post garnered over 1.9 million views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Build India stay in India," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "I suspect they are looking for more than financial ties. I suspect they are looking for cultural and emotional ties and have you spent your childhood there and so on."</p><p>"Building a company that employs 100+ people sounds like a strong tie to India. But visa officers aren't judging success. They're judging the probability of you returning," commented a third.</p>