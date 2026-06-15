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Indian envoy meets 20 rescued crew members of MT Jalveer

The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsRescueOmanMuscatOil Tanker

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