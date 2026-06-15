Indian envoy meets 20 rescued crew members of MT Jalveer

<p>Dubai: India's Ambassador to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>, Prashant Pise, on Monday met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muscat">Muscat</a> ahead of their repatriation to the country.</p>.<p>The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.</p>.<p>"Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-embassy">the Embassy of India</a> in Oman said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on 11 June 2026.</p>.<p>The Indian mission "remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home," the post read.</p>.Indian Embassy working to repatriate body of seafarer who died aboard vessel in Oman.<p>Crew members of a tanker carrying 20 Indians were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port.</p>.<p>This was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days.</p>.<p>The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.</p>.<p>On Thursday, India said that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer "came from the US Navy".</p>