Indian envoy meets Bangladesh PM; signals positive, constructive ties
The meeting came as India and Bangladesh are making efforts to rebuild bilateral ties after Rahman became prime minister following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's victory in February parliamentary polls.
High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Tarique Rahman on 6 April 2026. They discussed bilateral engagement with focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two… pic.twitter.com/tZh9lovI0r