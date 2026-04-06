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Indian envoy meets Bangladesh PM; signals positive, constructive ties

The meeting came as India and Bangladesh are making efforts to rebuild bilateral ties after Rahman became prime minister following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's victory in February parliamentary polls.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsBangladeshDhakatarique rahman

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