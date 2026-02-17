<p>Moscow: Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and discussed "pressing" bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.</p>.<p>The meeting came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.</p>.<p>In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming political contacts, pressing bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.” </p><p>Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.</p>.Jaishankar says oil buys guided by costs, risks, Rubio insists India pledged to halt imports from Russia.<p>The reduction included the removal of a 25-per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.</p>.<p>India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russian-oil">Russian crude oil</a>.</p>.<p>Russia has accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.</p>