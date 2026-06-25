Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi granted status equivalent to Union cabinet minister

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has granted Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi the status equivalent to a Union cabinet minister, according to a government order.</p>.<p>An order issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Trivedi "has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence".</p>.Bangladesh says Delhi's explanation over incident involving PM's adviser 'unsatisfactory'.<p>"The position in Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," it said.</p>.<p>Former Union minister Trivedi was appointed as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh on April 27.</p>