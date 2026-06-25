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Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi granted status equivalent to Union cabinet minister

Former Union minister Trivedi was appointed as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh on April 27.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:12 IST
India NewsBangladeshDinesh Trivedi

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