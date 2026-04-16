Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian envoy to US meets US Trade Representative amid talks on finalising trade deal

Bilateral trade was part of the discussion during the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Washington last week.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 02:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 02:15 IST
India NewsTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us