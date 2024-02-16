Farmers pause protest march to Delhi as government talks continue

Ambala: Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops said they had paused their protest march to New Delhi on Friday until their unions hold another round of talks with government ministers on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who met farmers' representatives late on Thursday along with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and deputy interior minister Nityanand Rai, told reporters the talks were "positive", adding: "We believe we will all find a solution together peacefully."

Movement leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal also said the farmers would hold off their march for now.

"When the meetings have started, if we move forward (towards Delhi) then how will meetings happen?" Dallewal said, adding that the protest "will continue peacefully".

Thousands of farmers had embarked on the "Delhi Chalo", or "Let's go to Delhi" march earlier this week to press the government to set a minimum price for their produce, but they were stopped by security forces about 200 kms (125 miles) away from the capital, triggering clashes.