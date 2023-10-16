Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail

Mumbai, DHNS: One more Indian fisherman from Gujarat died in Pakistan's Landi jail in Karachi.
Bhupat Bhai Jeewa Bhai (52) was from Gir Somnath district, passed away on October 9.
The death of the fisherman was confirmed by Mumbai-based peace activist, journalist and writer Jatin Desai, who had been highlighting the issue of fisherfolk.
Earlier another fisherman, Jagdish Mangal (35), also from Gujarat, died on 6 August.
“Mangal’s mortal remains were repatriated after 40 days. We hope the mortal remains of Bhupat Bhai will be repatriated soon. But the experience is it takes at least a month even to repatriate mortal remains,” Desai said.
"As of today 264 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's prison. Over 250 Indian fishermen have completed their sentences and their nationality is also confirmed. Pakistan should release these fishermen immediately,” said Desai.
“Pakistan was to release 100 Indian fishermen on 2 July but for unknown reasons they did not release them. The family members of the arrested fishermen are worried and tense. They are trying their best to get them out of Pakistan's jail. India has 74 Pakistani fishermen in their custody. As these fishermen cross the water border inadvertently, they should not be arrested. Instead, they should be pushed back into their country's water,” Desai noted.