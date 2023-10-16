Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail

“Pakistan was to release 100 Indian fishermen on 2 July but for unknown reasons they did not release them. The family members of the arrested fishermen are worried and tense. They are trying their best to get them out of Pakistan's jail. India has 74 Pakistani fishermen in their custody. As these fishermen cross the water border inadvertently, they should not be arrested. Instead, they should be pushed back into their country's water,” Desai noted.