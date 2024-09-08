Indian fisherman who completed jail term dies in Pakistan prison

Last week, Desai flagged the issue and urged the governments of India and Pakistan to facilitate release of the fisherman.

The section (V) of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, categorically says - “Both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences."

According to Desai, it means he should have been sent back to India long ago.

“As many as 52 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's jail for more than three years. Other 130 Indian fishermen are in prison for over two years. Their sentences are over and their nationality is also confirmed by India. As on today (September 8), 210 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's Malir Jail, Karachi,” he said.

“The family members of arrested Indian fishermen are tense and worried. The Ministry for External Affairs should use diplomatic channels and make sure they are back with their families soon. Our information is that around 10 Indian fishermen are not well. They need good treatment. A team of Indian doctors need to visit and check their health conditions. The mortal remains of the Indian fisherman should be sent home urgently,” the statement said.