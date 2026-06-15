Indian-flagged LNG carrier 'Disha' safely crosses Strait of Hormuz, set to arrive at Dahej port in Gujarat

<p>New Delhi: The Indian-flagged LNG carrier<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lng-carrier-disha-safely-transits-strait-of-hormuz-first-indian-vessel-to-exit-war-zone-in-over-3-months-4039572"> Disha has successfully navigated</a> the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such transit by an Indian vessel exiting the regional war zone in more than three months.</p> <p>The vessel, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo and is expected to arrive at Dahej on June 18, according to officials.</p> <p>Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday confirmed the development while briefing the media on recent maritime developments in West Asia. </p>.<p>"The LNG carrier Disha has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz... The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Sharma said.</p> <p>The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) continues to work closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.</p>.'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade.<p>A dedicated control room activated by the ministry has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails in the last 96 hours. Of these, 406 calls and 784 emails were received directly from seafarers, their families, and other maritime stakeholders.</p> <p>So far, the DGS has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 3,587 Indian seafarers, including 50 in the past 96 hours, he said. </p>