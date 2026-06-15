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Indian-flagged LNG carrier 'Disha' safely crosses Strait of Hormuz, set to arrive at Dahej port in Gujarat

The vessel, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo and is expected to arrive at Dahej on June 18, according to officials.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsLNGStrait of Hormuz

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