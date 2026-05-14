<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> (MEA) said that an Indian-flagged commercial vessel came under attack off the coast of Oman on Thursday. All crew members are safe.</p><p>Deeming the attack as ""unacceptable", the MEA said that at the moment it is not known who carried out the attack.</p>.Bihar man 'killed' in attack on ship off Oman coast: Efforts on to identify deceased, says official.<p>"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said.</p>.<p>"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it said.</p>.<p>The MEA said India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>