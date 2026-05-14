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Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe

Deeming the attack as ""unacceptable", the MEA said that at the moment it is not known who carried out the attack.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsOman

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