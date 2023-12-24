Indian-flagged oil tanker hit by 'one-way attack drone' in Red Sea: US military

An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker was hit by a "one-way attack drone" in the Red Sea, the US Central Command said on Sunday, adding no injuries were reported. A day ago, after another tanker came under attack off the Indian coast, which the US said was "fired from Iran".

"At approximately 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack. The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks. These attacks represent," the US Central Command said on X (formerly Twitter).

More to follow