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Indian flagged ships crossed Hormuz, India raises safety concerns with Iran

According to MarineTraffic data- two more Indian tankers, Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, also reversed course near the chokepoint.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsIranShipStrait of Hormuz

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