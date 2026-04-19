<p>New Delhi: An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker safely crossed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait%20of%20hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Saturday while two other vessels were forced to turn back after coming under fire, prompting India to raise safety concerns with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>.</p><p>Shipping Corporation of India tanker Desh Garima, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, transited the strategic waterway on April 18 and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22, the government said on Sunday. </p><p>It is the 10th India-flagged vessel to cross the strait since early March. In contrast, VLCC Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported firing incidents in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf. No crew injuries were reported. </p> .14 India-bound ships trying to cross Strait of Hormuz stopped by Iran; 1 hit by bullets, 1 crosses: Sources.<p>According to MarineTraffic data- two more Indian tankers, Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, also reversed course near the chokepoint, taking the total number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.</p><p>In a related development, India summoned Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi on Saturday to convey “deep concern” over the firing incident on Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and urged Tehran to ensure the safety of merchant ships and resume facilitating passage.</p><p>"The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in yesterday (Saturday) by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier yesterday involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners," the update said.</p><p>All Indian crew members are safe, and the situation is being closely monitored, the update said. </p><p>State-run SCI owns Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, while Sanmar Herald is operated by Sanmar Shipping and Jag Arnav by Great Eastern Shipping Company.</p><p>According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a tanker reported being approached by two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats and fired upon about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.This may have prompted the turning back of Indian vessels.</p><p>The incidents come amid a near-halt in Strait of Hormuz traffic since the West Asia conflict erupted on February 28, stranding many vessels. </p>