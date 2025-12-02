Indian forces evacuate 9-month pregnant woman in flood-hit Lanka amidst intensified rescue ops
Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.
A 9 month pregnant woman in Puttalam was safely evacuated and given medical care by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team @NDRFHQ.#OperationSagarBandhu continues to stand by those who need it the most.